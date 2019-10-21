Police seek help locating suspects in Kahuku wind turbine damage

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in two criminal property damage cases related to Kahuku wind turbines.

Between 2 and 2:45 a.m. Friday, a chainsaw was used to cut down a wooden utility pole along Kamehameha Highway in Sunset Beach, police said. The poll fell onto the highway, cutting electricity to about 1,000 customers and blocking traffic in both directions. Police recovered part of the chainsaw at the scene.

Police have said they suspect the pole was cut down to stop a convoy of massive wind turbine parts from reaching Kahuku. The delivery was delayed while the utility pole was removed.

Then before 8 a.m. Sunday, a person or people damaged bolts attached to the foundation of a Kahuku turbine, police said.

One or more suspects were allegedly seen running into the brush leading to Kahuku High School.

Police have opened two first-degree criminal property damage cases in connection with the incidents. First-degree criminal property damage is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, and restitution.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the CrimeStoppers website.