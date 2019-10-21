comscore 3 wind farm protesters arrested in Kalaeloa as turbine parts leave for Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 wind farm protesters arrested in Kalaeloa as turbine parts leave for Kahuku

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER. Jamaisha Farley, Iwalani Togiai Seei and Ammon Seei were among the protesters at Kalaeloa tonight.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER. Some 85 protestors against the Kahuku wind farm project were gathered shortly before 10 p.m. at Hanua and Malakole streets near the AES facility in Kalaeloa.

Update, 11:30 p.m.

Trucks carrying wind turbine parts left Kalaeloa for Kahuku tonight.

11:15 p.m.

Law enforcement officers appeared to outnumber opponents of the AES wind farm project, with more than 100 in Kalaeloa tonight.

Police arrested before 11 p.m. three young women who sat in the middle of the driveway leading to the AES yard.

Many there had already been arrested Sunday night.

The group of protesters, opposed to the wind warm to be built in Kahuku, chanted and sang in unison.

“Ku Kiai Kahuku!” “Aloha Aina!” “Ku Kiai Mauna Kea!” “Ku Kiai Waimanalo.”

They protested the use of Honolulu Police Department as security for private corporations.

