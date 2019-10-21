3 wind farm protesters arrested in Kalaeloa as turbine parts leave for Kahuku

Update, 11:30 p.m.

Trucks carrying wind turbine parts left Kalaeloa for Kahuku tonight.

11:15 p.m.

Law enforcement officers appeared to outnumber opponents of the AES wind farm project, with more than 100 in Kalaeloa tonight.

Police arrested before 11 p.m. three young women who sat in the middle of the driveway leading to the AES yard.

Many there had already been arrested Sunday night.

The group of protesters, opposed to the wind warm to be built in Kahuku, chanted and sang in unison.

“Ku Kiai Kahuku!” “Aloha Aina!” “Ku Kiai Mauna Kea!” “Ku Kiai Waimanalo.”

They protested the use of Honolulu Police Department as security for private corporations.