Katherine Kealoha pleads guilty to 3 felonies

Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor, pleaded guilty today to three felony charges for her role in a bank fraud scheme and a separate drug-related case.

Appearing before U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright, Kealoha this morning pleaded to single counts of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and “misprision” of a felony – failing to report a felony as a law enforcement officer – as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Kealoha and her husband, retired police Chief Louis Kealoha, already had been found guilty in June of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

A federal jury found that the Kealohas and two police officers used their law enforcement positions to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for a crime he didn’t commit and then lied to federal investigators about their actions.

Seabright’s approval of the plea deal means Katherine Kealoha will not face trial in January for bank fraud and another trial in May for drug-related charges.

The misprision of a felony plea resolves that case for her.

All other charges against her will be dismissed.

Louis Kealoha also is scheduled to appear before Judge Seabright later today to plead guilty to a single count of bank fraud as part of a separate plea deal, according to his attorney.

All three cases stemmed from a wide-ranging federal investigation into public corruption that is continuing.

As part of the plea deals, the Kealohas are agreeing to cooperate with investigators.

Louis Kealoha recently filed for divorce.