WATCH LIVE: Wind farm protesters gather at Kalaeloa

At least 80 protesters against the Na Pua Makani wind farm project have gathered at Kalaeloa tonight. Many have already occupied the road that developer AES Corp. has been using to bring trucks carrying wind turbine parts to Kahuku, where the turbines will be assembled and built.

Three protesters were arrested Tuesday morning, bringing the total arrest number related to the project to 101.

Honolulu police have warned protesters that they are illegally occupying the road. There are about 20 officers present.