WATCH LIVE: Wind farm protesters gather at Kalaeloa

At least 80 protesters against the Na Pua Makani wind farm project have gathered at Kalaeloa tonight. Many have already occupied the road that developer AES Corp. has been using to bring trucks carrying wind turbine parts to Kahuku, where the turbines will be assembled and built.
Three protesters were arrested Tuesday morning, bringing the total arrest number related to the project to 101.
Honolulu police have warned protesters that they are illegally occupying the road. There are about 20 officers present.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.