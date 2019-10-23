Fire chars Aiea warehouse

Honolulu firefighters put out a warehouse fire in Aiea after the business had closed for the day Tuesday night. Warehouse employees had already left and no injuries were reported.
At 8:26 p.m., nine units from the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire reported at 99-890 Iwaena Street. The first unit arrived six minutes later and found a single-story warehouse building with black smoke emanating from unit 105.
Upon entering the unit, firefighters found a fire in the warehouse area. The fire was brought under control at 8:41 p.m. and extinguished at 9:21 p.m.
An astute Honolulu police officer reported the fire after responding to a motion alarm, according to HFD. His actions allowed firefighters to respond quickly — and manage a significantly smaller fire — as a result.
The fire remains under investigation. No cause has yet been determined and fire damage estimates are not available at this time.
