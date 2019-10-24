Elementary school principal accused of lying

The principal of a public elementary school in Ewa Beach is accused of lying under oath during an official proceeding about his alleged relationship with a school employee.

The state Attorney General filed three counts of perjury today against Keone‘ula Elementary School Principal Paul S. Taga. Perjury is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 fine. The charges accuse Taga of lying three times between Oct. 18 and Nov. 21, 2016.

Taga has been principal since February 2016. Keone‘ula is school to kids in kindergarten to grade six.

The school employee is also accused of lying under oath during an official proceeding on Sept. 1, 2016. The Attorney General filed four counts of perjury in August against Joanne Ramos.

Ramos pleaded not guilty to the charges in state Circuit Court and is scheduled to stand trial next month.

Taga and Ramos are accused of lying about not being in a relationship, not having hugged or kissed and not giving or receiving massages from each other. Ramos is also accused of lying about Taga not placing his hand on her rear end.