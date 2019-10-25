Altercation sends Campbell High School into brief lockdown

Campbell High School went into a brief lockdown this morning after an unauthorized boy entered the school’s campus and got into a fight, the school vice-principal said in a letter to parents.

About 11:35 a.m., the boy entered the campus, got into a fight with Campbell students, and displayed a knife, said vice-principal Barry McCorkell in a letter posted on the school’s website.

School staff responded and the boy fled. No students were hurt. The lockdown lasted about 10 minutes.

“The safety of your child is of utmost importance to us,” McCorkell wrote. “Additional security staff will be monitoring and patrolling the campus. No changes to the school schedule are planned.”