Motorcyclist, 25, dies in overnight H-1 crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on the the H-1 freeway in Honolulu early today.

Positive identification is pending.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the freeway at about 12:30 a.m. today at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Emergency Medical Services reported the man accelerated away from a group he was riding with when he lost control.

Police said he was thrown from his motorcycle and struck a concrete pillar near the Alapai Street pedestrian overpass bridge.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was a factor. It is not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police temporarily shut down the freeway between Kinau Street and Pali Highway for nearly four hours to investigate.

This is the 40th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 54 at the same time last year.