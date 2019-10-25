No. 21 University of Hawaii Wahine sweep Cal State Fullerton on road

FULLERTON, Calif. >> Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig put down 12 kills and No. 21 Hawaii swept Cal State Fullerton in tonight’s Big West volleyball match, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18.
Senior setter-hitter Norene Iosia had a career-high eight blocks as well as her 12th double-double and Rainbow Wahine (17-3, 7-2) ran the series record against the Titans (10-9, 2-6) to 42-0. Hawaii outblocked Fullerton 10-1 with junior middle Sky Williams also in on eight.
Iosia finished with 10 digs and 16 assists.
Julia Crawford led the Titans with 13 kills and libero Savahna Costello had 13 of the team’s 46 digs.
