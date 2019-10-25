comscore Prep football scoreboard, Oct. 25 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football scoreboard, Oct. 25

Click the link for hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

.

Kamehameha 14, Punahou 13, H

Buffanblu TDs: Vincent Terrell (5), Christopher Paige (29). Warriors TDs: Ezra Evaimalo (FR), Tanner Moku (53).

.

Damien vs. ‘Iolani @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30

Campbell vs. Farrington @ Mililani, 7:30

