Man, 50, arrested in Ewa Beach on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault

A 50-year-old man was in police custody awaiting charges this afternoon after a woman reported being sexually assaulted over a period of several days this month, Honolulu police said.

The man was arrested at 6 p.m. Friday for investigation of 11 counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, and several warrants.

Police said a 32-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she had just met between 11 p.m. Oct. 16 and 3 p.m. Oct. 19.

The man was arrested on Papipi Road in Ewa Beach.