EPA awards $500K to replace Hawaii diesel vehicles

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $474,474 grant to the Hawaii Department of Health to help replace a municipal truck, state road zipper and two buses.

The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant amount will be combined with $316,494 in Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement funds and $2.5 million in fleet cost-share, to retrofit and replace old, polluting municipal diesel vehicles.

With the DERA grant, the state Health Department will replace the following diesel vehicles:

>> a heavy-duty truck for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

>> a road zipper for the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

>> two buses for the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

“The Hawaii Department of Health is excited to continue our partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program,” said Marianne Rossio, HDOH Clean Air Branch chief, in a news release. “The DERA grant enables us to subsidize the replacement of older diesel vehicles, which reduces harmful air emissions, improves air quality and protects the health of Hawaii residents. This year’s grant will be supplemented by funds from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Settlement provided by the Hawaii State Energy Office of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

While the EPA has implemented standards to make diesel engines more than 90% cleaner, many older diesel engines remain in operation, predating these standards. Older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to health problems, including aggravated asthma and lung damage.

“By promoting clean diesel technologies, we can improve air quality and human health, advance American innovation and support green jobs,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker in a news release. “Reducing exposure to diesel pollution is important for everyone, particularly children, one of our most sensitive populations.”