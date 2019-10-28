High surf advisory for north, west facing shores of most isles

Trade winds will weaken significantly Tuesday and Wednesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters, resulting in light and variable winds through this weekend.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north facing shores of Maui, as well as Hawaii island, effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

A large long-period northwest swell will peak today, and remain elevated into Tuesday, then gradually diminish.

Surf of 10 to 15 is expected along the north facing shores of Hawaii island, primarily along the Hamakua coast, through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Surf of 18 to 24 feet is expected today along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 12 to 18 feet is expected along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, though 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Expect strong, breaking waves, shore break and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Today’s highs range from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit, with trades of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 69 to 74.

Clouds and showers, meanwhile, are expected to develop over island interiors during the afternoons, with general clearing at night. Some heavy afternoon showers are possible from Tuesday into Thursday due to a passing disturbance aloft.

More record temperatures, meanwhile, were logged over the weekend. A record high of 91 degrees was set at Honolulu, surpassing the previous record of 90 set in 1995. A record high of 93 at Kahului broke the old record of 91 set in 2017.