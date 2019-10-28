Islandwide outage affecting Spectrum customers on Kauai

Spectrum has confirmed there is an islandwide outage of phone, internet and cable TV on Kauai today due to damage of a third-party carrier’s network fiber.

“A third-party carrier’s network fiber has been damaged and it is impacting Spectrum services on Kauai,” said Spectrum in a statement. “Our engineering team has engaged that carrier and is working with them to restore service as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service.”

The outage occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to a Spectrum spokesman.

The official Kauai County website remains inaccessible at this time, it did post a message to its Facebook page earlier this morning, saying that due to 911 line service interruptions, the public should call police dispatch for emergency service.

“County officials were made aware Monday morning of intermittent service interruptions for phone and wireless customers on Kauai, which may affect the public’s ability to call 911,” the county said on Facebook. “If you are having difficulty calling 911, officials are advising the public to call Police Dispatch at 241-1711. Text to 911 is another alternate option.”

The county asks that the public not attempt to call or text 911 unless it is an emergency.