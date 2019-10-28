6-year-old in critical condition after being rescued from Kauai river

A 6-year-old child was in critical condition Sunday after being pulled from Kalihiwai River on Kauai’s North Shore, Kauai officials said.

According to a preliminary report, firefighters, lifeguards, and medics responded to a report of the child being pulled from waters off the river about 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

An off-duty firefighter and good Samaritans performed CPR on the child before rescuers arrived, Kauai County said.

Rescuers took over resuscitation efforts, and the child was later transported to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in critical condition.