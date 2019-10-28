H-2 crash victim identified as Schofield Barracks soldier

A 21-year-old man who died Sunday after a single-vehicle crash on the H-2 Freeway has been identified as Keith Mays, Jr.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified Mays and said he was an active duty soldier from Schofield Barracks.

Police said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the pre-dawn crash near the Leilehua offramp.

Police said Mays was one of three people in an SUV heading Wahiawa-bound on the freeway about 5:40 a.m. when the driver left the roadway and crashed into the center guardrail. The SUV flipped multiple times before coming to a stop in the inner Waipahu-bound lanes.

All three occupants were ejected and ended up on the road, police said. The possible driver and one other passenger were taken to the Queen’s Medical Center and were last reported to be in serious condition.

Mays was taken in critical condition to Wahiawa General Hospital where he died.

Police briefly closed the freeway following the crash and reopened the Waipahu-bound lanes about 6:40 a.m. The freeway was fully reopened just before 10 a.m.