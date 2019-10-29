Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Kai Kahele is a state representative. His position was inaccurately reported in an “Off the News” item on Page A8 Monday.
>> The name of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team was incorrect in a story on Page B1 Sunday.
>> Deputy Attorney General Bryan Yee’s name was misspelled in a story on Page B4 Friday.
>> The Haiku Community Association meeting originally set for Wednesday has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Haiku Community Center. A meeting notice appeared Sunday on page M2 of the Maui Edition.
Clarification
>> The Abigail KK Kawananakoa Foundation board of directors was newly reorganized. The foundation was formed in 2001, and the current directors were appointed in 2018 after Kawananakoa’s stroke. Information in a story on Page B1 Saturday was unclear.
