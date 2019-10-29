Positive affirmations can benefit your mind

Did you know that every thought you have directly affects how you experience your life? We think we see the world through our eyes, but in fact we see the world through our thoughts.

Early in my journey of searching for how to create more happiness in my life, I learned about the power of positive affirmations. Since everything we repeatedly say to ourselves is an affirmation, I know the importance of feeding my mind with what I want to keep focused on in my life.

Here is an affirmation I wrote that helps me when I’m going through uncertainties.

“I trust that everything I need to get to where I want to go is on its way to me. I remain patient and focus on the next step.”

How can this help you? When you first start out on any journey, what you need is not always available to you. Once you start, however, have you noticed that the right situation, person, circumstances and opportunities seem to magically line up? It’s no different with the challenges you may be facing right now. Don’t overwhelm yourself and stress out by thinking too far ahead. Take it step by step. Make the best decision you can right now based on what you know and not on what you fear will or will not happen; otherwise, you’ll drive yourself crazy.

Daily mission

Use this affirmation to let the present be your master, not a fear-fabricated future of an incomplete and incorrect reality.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.