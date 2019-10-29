Kurt Suzuki out of Nationals starting lineup again vs. Astros in Game 6 of World Series

HOUSTON >> Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki is out of the Nationals lineup again for Game 6 of the World Series.

Suzuki, a graduate of Baldwin High on Maui, missed the past two games because of a hip flexor strain, and after a travel day still wasn’t in the lineup tonight against the Houston Astros and pitcher Justin Verlander.

Suzuki hit the go-ahead home run off Verlander in the National’s Game 2 victory in Houston on Wednesday. The Nationals beat the Astros, 12-3, in that game.

The only change to their lineup from then is center fielder Victor Robles batting eighth with Yan Gomes catching and batting ninth.

Houston, which can clinch its second World Series title in three years with a win, is going with the same lineup it used for Game 2 against Nationals’ ace Stephen Strasburg.