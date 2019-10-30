Charge filed in 2018 fatal crash in Hauula

The alleged driver of a speeding pickup truck that flipped over on Hauula Homestead Road last year was charged with causing the death of one of the truck’s occupants.
The state filed a first-degree negligent homicide charge today against Lihau Chee. The charge accuses Chee of causing the Jan. 9, 2018, death of Ku Primacio by operating a vehicle in a negligent manner while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Chee was 27 years old at the time of the crash.
Honolulu police said Primacio, 18, was the front-seat passenger in the truck. They said the truck was speeding when it entered a bend in the road, skidded a few hundred feet, struck a large tree and flipped over on impact.
A city ambulance transported Primacio to Kahuku Medical Center where he died. Another ambulance transported Chee and a 22-year-old female passenger in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where their conditions improved.
