Geologists testing water samples from growing pond in Kilauea crater

HILO, Hawaii >> Federal geologists are examining samples of water from a growing pond in a Hawaii volcano’s crater.

The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday published video of scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory using a drone to collect water samples from inside the summit crater of Kilauea volcano. The video was taken on Saturday.

They will test the water’s chemistry to confirm find out more about its origin and how much it is interacting with volcanic gases that comes from deep magma.

Geologists confirmed the presence of the water in the bottom of Halemaumau crater this summer. It is the first time in recorded history that water has appeared in the crater.

Kilauea had a major eruption last year that caused the collapse of the crater to below the water table.