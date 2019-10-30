Geologists testing water samples from growing pond in Kilauea crater

VIDEO COURTESY MATTHEW PATRICK / USGS
Scientists with U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory used a drone to collect water samples from a growing pond in Kilauea volcano's crater. The video was taken on Saturday.
COURTESY MATTHEW PATRICK / USGS
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists on Saturday performed preliminary tests of the water from inside the summit crater of Kilauea volcano minutes after it was collected.
-
COURTESY USGS
A drone hovers steadily above the water in Halema‘uma‘u crater. The water was collected in a sterilized plastic sleeve.
HILO, Hawaii >> Federal geologists are examining samples of water from a growing pond in a Hawaii volcano’s crater.
They will test the water’s chemistry to confirm find out more about its origin and how much it is interacting with volcanic gases that comes from deep magma.
Geologists confirmed the presence of the water in the bottom of Halemaumau crater this summer. It is the first time in recorded history that water has appeared in the crater.
Kilauea had a major eruption last year that caused the collapse of the crater to below the water table.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.