Man in Halloween costume robs Lahaina store at gunpoint

A man wearing a Halloween costume and mask robbed at gunpoint today a store on Front Street in Lahaina.

Maui police officers responded at about 12:16 p.m. today to a report of a robbery.

The sales clerk reported that a man wearing a dark-colored robe and a mask walked into the store, armed with a firearm, and demanded merchandise from a display case. The item’s value has not yet been determined by the business, police said.

The man fled from the store. Despite an extensive search of the area, police were unable to find the robbery suspect.