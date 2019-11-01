Aloha United Way names interim CEO

Aloha United Way said today that Cindy Adams has resigned as president and CEO, effective Dec. 13, to become the CEO of United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.

Norm Baker, the current chief operating officer, will serve as the interim president and CEO until a permanent successor has been named.

Baker has been with Aloha United Way for 15 years and will ensure continuity of leadership during this transition. An executive search is underway by its board of directors.

Aloha United Way, founded in 1919, brings resources, organizations and businesses together to advance the health, education and financial stability of the community.