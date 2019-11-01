Michigan man, 60, dies after being pulled from the water off Kauai

A 60-year-old Michigan man died Thursday after struggling in the surf break off Kauapea Beach in Kilauea, Kauai police said.

Police identified the man today as Randy Thoen.

Thoen became distressed while swimming in the surf break at Kauapea Beach, also known as Secret Beach, about 11:30 a.m. Beach goers on shore signaled to surfers in the water who brought Thoen to shore. One of the surfers, an off-duty firefighter, immediately began CPR on shore.

Firefighters, lifeguards, and medics responded and took over resuscitation efforts, but Thoen could not be revived. He was taken to Wilcox Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of his death.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted his family, police said.

At the same time that rescuers were responding to Thoen, a 30-year-old man also ran into trouble after being caught in the surf. He received oxygen from lifeguards on the beach and refused further treatment.