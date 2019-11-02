Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of breaking into 11 cars in East Honolulu

Honolulu police have arrested a 15-year-old boy that they suspect of committing a spree of East Honolulu car break-ins.

The teen was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of 11 unauthorized entries of a motor vehicle. He is also suspected of committing one count of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of identity theft in the third degree. Most of the offenses are class C felonies, which are punishable by up to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. He has yet to be charged.

On Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m., the teen allegedly unlawfully entered three vehicles that were parked in Kahala and took items from the vehicles.

Early in the morning on Oct. 16, he was alleged to have unlawfully entered a Kahala vehicle and later used the car owner’s credit card without permission.

The teen also has been implicated in seven car break-ins that occurred on Aug. 15 in East Honolulu.