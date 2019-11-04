2 South Maui beaches closed due to shark sightings

Two beaches in South Maui — Kamaole Beach Park I and Kamaole Beach Park II — have been closed this morning due to shark sightings, according to Maui County officials.

Before 7:20 a.m., the crew aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air One observed several sharks in the area. Ocean safety officers are patrolling the area — with the help of Maui police officers — to keep people out of the water.

Officials said the beaches will remain closed until further notice.