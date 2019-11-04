High surf advisory issued for north and west shores of most isles; hot weather lingers

Scattered showers are expected to linger over Kauai today, National Weather Service forecasters said, but the eastern half of the Hawaiian islands will remain relatively dry with tradewinds expected to return midweek.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui, in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday due to a large northwest swell.

The swell will quickly build today, then peak near warning levels this afternoon and tonight.

Surf is expected to build to 18 to 24 feet along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and 10 to 14 feet along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai through today.

The swell will slowly decline through the week, likely dropping below advisory levels sometime Tuesday.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for most Kauai waters, including the northwest, windward, and leeward side, windward Oahu, Maui and Big Island waters and the Kauai and Kaiwi channels, in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday as well.

Today’s highs for most isles range from 84 to 89 degrees, with variable winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 68 to 73 degrees.

Gentle tradewinds are expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday, then weaken once again to light and variable on Friday and Saturday.

Two record highs were recorded over the weekend. On Saturday, a record high of 90 degrees was set at Hilo, breaking the previous one of 87 set in 1993. A record high of 87 degrees was set at Lihue, surpassing the previous high of 86 set in 2015.