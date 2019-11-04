Missing Kauai man’s truck found burned

The truck of a 38-year-old Kauai man, missing for more than a week, was found burned this morning in Wailua, Kauai police said in a news release.

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Chaise Linstedt of Wailua, who was last seen Oct. 27 driving his 2008 white Toyota Tundra.

Police initiated a search on Oct. 30 when he was reported missing by his parents, but no sign of him or his vehicle were found until today.

Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. today after Linstedt’s truck was found burned on Power Line Road beyond the “Loop Road” area in Wailua.

Police searched the area today with the help of the Kauai Fire Department, Air 1, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

Linstedt is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blond hair, and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 241-1711.

Anonymous calls may be made to CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.