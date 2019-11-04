Kauai firefighters rescue hiker who fell about 30 feet

Kauai firefighters rescued a 35-year-old man who fell about 30 feet from a cliff while hiking near Polihale State Park, firefighters said.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were notified that the man fell about 12 feet off the top of a cliff, then fell another 20 feet below.

A fire helicopter responded, but firefighters could not pick up the man because of the unsafe terrain.

Instead, firefighters climbed up the mountain to the man, who had serious injuries to his leg, chest, and back. Firefighters secured him to a backboard and placed him in a net to lower him 30 feet down a cliff, then another 50 feet to the ground.

He was then carried to the fire helicopter nearby and flown to awaiting medics near the park entrance. He was taken to Wilcox Medical Center for further treatment.