Kauai man charged in death of man with head injuries

The suspect arrested last week for murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Lihue man is charged with manslaughter.

The state Attorney General filed a criminal complaint last Friday charging Kulueti Taulanga, 27, of Puhi, with second-degree robbery and manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 27 death of Leonard Guttman.

Taulanga’s bail is $600,000. He is scheduled to appear in Kauai District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether or not prosecutors can take the case to trial in state Circuit Court.

Kauai police said Taulanga met Guttman Oct. 26 at Puhi Park. Witnesses found Guttman shortly afterward with severe head injuries and called 911. An ambulance transported Guttman in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center. Guttman was later transported to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he died Oct. 28.

Police arrested Taulanga the following day.