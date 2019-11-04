Woman fatally struck by vehicle near Kahala Mall identified

A 66-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in October near Kahala Mall has died.

She is identified as Joan Duprey of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was classified as an accident.

Police said a Nissan operated by a 56-year-old woman was exiting the driveway of Kahala Mall at about 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 17. The vehicle then struck a pedestrian who was crossing Kilauea Avenue while pushing a pet stroller containing a small dog.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian later identified as Duprey was taken in critical condition to a hospital with head injuries. Police said she died Nov. 1.

She was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. The dog was not injured.