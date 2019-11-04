Maui’s Kurt Suzuki delights Trump by wearing MAGA hat at White House ceremony for Nationals

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki generated a bigger social media explosion at the White House today than he did with a home run in the World Series.

The Maui native donned a Donald Trump-trademark red “Make America Great Again” hat at the podium when the Nationals were honored for their World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

“Come here, say a couple words, c’mon,” Trump told Suzuki.

When Suzuki pulled on the cap the crowd cheered as President Trump embraced the catcher from behind with a hug.

“I love you all,” Suzuki said. “I love you all, thank you,” while raising his arms and flashing a “shaka” sign.

That prompted the President to say, “What a job he did. I didn’t know that was gonna happen.”

Teammate Ryan Zimmerman presented Trump with a No. 45 Nationals jersey.

But several well-known players, including closer Sean Doolittle, declined the opportunity to appear. Doolittle cited Trump’s treatment of minorities as a reason for not attending.

Of the 25 players on Washington’s World Series roster, 18 were in attendance, according to the Associated Press.

“America fell in love with Nats baseball,” Trump told the gathering on the south lawn, adding, there was “a lot of power” on hand. “It’s all they wanted to talk about — that and impeachment. I like Nats baseball much more.”

Suzuki’s appearance and reaction from Trump ignited social media, Twitter in particular, with pro and anti-Trump sides quickly weighing in.