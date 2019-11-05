Tulsi Gabbard signs up for New Hampshire primary, advocates for 9/11 families

CONCORD, N.H. >> Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard combined signing up for New Hampshire’s presidential primary with standing up for survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
After her visit to the secretary of state’s office today, the Democrat joined a 9/11 survivor outside the Statehouse to repeat her call for the public release of documents that she believes could tie Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 attacks.
She says the courage and strength shown by 9/11 survivors and family members speaks to the leadership style she would bring to a government that currently serves the rich and powerful and puts the interests of other countries ahead of the American people.
The filing period for the first-in-the-nation primary ends Nov. 15.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.