Tulsi Gabbard signs up for New Hampshire primary, advocates for 9/11 families

CONCORD, N.H. >> Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard combined signing up for New Hampshire’s presidential primary with standing up for survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After her visit to the secretary of state’s office today, the Democrat joined a 9/11 survivor outside the Statehouse to repeat her call for the public release of documents that she believes could tie Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 attacks.

She says the courage and strength shown by 9/11 survivors and family members speaks to the leadership style she would bring to a government that currently serves the rich and powerful and puts the interests of other countries ahead of the American people.

The filing period for the first-in-the-nation primary ends Nov. 15.