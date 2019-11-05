By Request: $5 gets you 5 recipes, helps families in need

November being the month of Thanksgiving, we here at Crave have an annual tradition of sharing — we trade recipes for donations to families in need. Read more

November being the month of Thanksgiving, we here at Crave have an annual tradition of sharing — we trade recipes for donations to families in need.

HOW IT WORKS

You send me five bucks and I send you the five top recipes printed in this column in 2019. All the money goes to the Good Neighbor Fund, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s holiday charity.

HOW TO ORDER

>> Cost is $5 for each set of five recipes. If you want four sets, send $20. You can’t cherry pick one recipe for $1; it’s an all-for-one deal.

>> Make checks payable to the Good Neighbor Fund.

>> Include a self-addressed, stamped, legal-sized envelope (4-by-9 inches) for each set. If you want four sets, send four envelopes. A standard 55-cent stamp per envelope is adequate.

>> Mail to: “By Request Top 5,” Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Deadline to order is Dec. 13.

>> This is strictly a snail-mail offer. No fax, phone or email orders.

THE RECIPES

1. Easy Guava Bars: A recipe born of a request for the bars from Guava Smoked. The restaurant didn’t want to give up all of its secrets, but provided enough hints to produce this very tasty local-style treat.

2. Curry Chicken Apple Salad: As made at Diamond Head Market & Grill, served in a papaya half. Yes, this is a throwback dish that’s been part of lunch menus for decades, but this recipe has some touches that make the flavor special.

3. Butter-Biko Mochi: What happens when a Filipino sticky rice cake meets a Japanese mochi and the two of them opt for togetherness. It’s layered, beautiful and one of the most delicious desserts you’ll ever taste.

4. Wailana Coffee House Pancakes: The venerable Wailana closed late last year, but these light and flavorful pancakes should help ease the sense of loss.

5. Napolitan Ketchup and Bacon Spaghetti: This Japanese dish was my favorite discovery of the year, an oh-so-economical, oh-so-easy meal that rises above its humble basic ingredient, ketchup. Don’t knock it til you try it.

Write By Request, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu 96813; or email requests to bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com.