By Request: $5 gets you 5 recipes, helps families in need
- By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:10 p.m.
November being the month of Thanksgiving, we here at Crave have an annual tradition of sharing — we trade recipes for donations to families in need.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
November being the month of Thanksgiving, we here at Crave have an annual tradition of sharing — we trade recipes for donations to families in need.
HOW IT WORKS
You send me five bucks and I send you the five top recipes printed in this column in 2019. All the money goes to the Good Neighbor Fund, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s holiday charity.
HOW TO ORDER
>> Cost is $5 for each set of five recipes. If you want four sets, send $20. You can’t cherry pick one recipe for $1; it’s an all-for-one deal.
>> Make checks payable to the Good Neighbor Fund.
>> Include a self-addressed, stamped, legal-sized envelope (4-by-9 inches) for each set. If you want four sets, send four envelopes. A standard 55-cent stamp per envelope is adequate.
>> Mail to: “By Request Top 5,” Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Deadline to order is Dec. 13.
>> This is strictly a snail-mail offer. No fax, phone or email orders.
THE RECIPES
1. Easy Guava Bars: A recipe born of a request for the bars from Guava Smoked. The restaurant didn’t want to give up all of its secrets, but provided enough hints to produce this very tasty local-style treat.
2. Curry Chicken Apple Salad: As made at Diamond Head Market & Grill, served in a papaya half. Yes, this is a throwback dish that’s been part of lunch menus for decades, but this recipe has some touches that make the flavor special.
3. Butter-Biko Mochi: What happens when a Filipino sticky rice cake meets a Japanese mochi and the two of them opt for togetherness. It’s layered, beautiful and one of the most delicious desserts you’ll ever taste.
4. Wailana Coffee House Pancakes: The venerable Wailana closed late last year, but these light and flavorful pancakes should help ease the sense of loss.
5. Napolitan Ketchup and Bacon Spaghetti: This Japanese dish was my favorite discovery of the year, an oh-so-economical, oh-so-easy meal that rises above its humble basic ingredient, ketchup. Don’t knock it til you try it.
Write By Request, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu 96813; or email requests to bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com.