Panthers place QB Cam Newton on injured reserve, likely ending his season

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 a.m.
  ASSOCIATED PRESS Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.

Newton has missed the last six games while trying to battle back from a mid-foot sprain. Panthers general manager said in a statement today that after seeing two foot specialists that the team was told “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”

Hurney says “nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season.

