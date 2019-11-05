UH and San Jose State to compete for inaugural Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy

The University of Hawaii and San Jose State football teams will compete for the inaugural Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy when they meet Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

The bronze trophy honors Tomey, who was a head coach at both schools. He died in May at age 80 from lung cancer.

Tomey compiled a career record of 183-145-7. He was 63-46-3 as a coach at UH from 1977 through 1986, 95-64-4 at Arizona from 1987 through 2000 and 25-35 at San Jose State from 2005 through 2009.

A UH spokesman said the trophy was jointly designed by San Jose State and Hawaii with input from football coaches and athletic directors.

Tomey’s wife, Nanci, and son, Rich, are scheduled to present the trophy.

UH also has trophy games with Wyoming, Air Force and Nevada-Las Vegas.