Fire displaces 7 in Wailuku

Maui firefighters arrived at a Wailuku house fire this afternoon to find the fire had gone through its tin roof on one side of the home.
The house, located at Holowai Place, was up a steep driveway, requiring firefighters to pull up 300 feet of firefighting lines to get to the home, the Maui Fire Department said in a news release.
Red Cross is assisting the seven people displaced by the fire.
The fire was under control at 4:10 p.m. and extinguished at 6 p.m.
Four units responded to the 3:42 p.m. alarm.
The fire remains under investigation to determine the cause and damage estimate.
