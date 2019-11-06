Fire displaces 7 in Wailuku

Maui firefighters arrived at a Wailuku house fire this afternoon to find the fire had gone through its tin roof on one side of the home.

The house, located at Holowai Place, was up a steep driveway, requiring firefighters to pull up 300 feet of firefighting lines to get to the home, the Maui Fire Department said in a news release.

Red Cross is assisting the seven people displaced by the fire.

The fire was under control at 4:10 p.m. and extinguished at 6 p.m.

Four units responded to the 3:42 p.m. alarm.

The fire remains under investigation to determine the cause and damage estimate.