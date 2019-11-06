Suspect in Kailua jewelry store burglary caught on camera

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a jewelry store burglary in Kailua.

Police said a suspect broke a window of Windward Jewelers on 600 Kailua Road shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24 and took property from the establishment.

He then fled in an unknown vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows images of the perpetrator punching the window at least three times, causing the glass to shatter. The culprit grab items from a display case.

The suspect was wearing pants and a hooded sweater or jacket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.