Bicyclist dies after collision with truck in Hilo; driver arrested

A bicyclist was killed in a fatal collision with a pickup truck in Hilo late Wednesday, police said.

Positive identification is pending.

Police said the vehicle was traveling on Kaumana Drive near Wiliwili Street at about 9:45 p.m. when it hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.

The bicyclist’s age and gender were not immediately available.

Officers arrested the truck driver at the scene. “Driving under the influence is considered to be a factor in the incident,” police said in a news release issued early today.

It is unclear at this time what the driver was under the influence of.

Police temporarily shut down lanes on Kaumana Drive, south of Wiliwili Street to investigate. The lanes reopened sometime before 5:40 a.m. today.