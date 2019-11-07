Kauai police officer accused of domestic abuse

A Kauai police officer is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.
Royce Kaauwai Jr., 29, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Saturday at a Kapaa home for allegedly injuring a 28-year-old woman, Kauai police said.
Officers arrived at the home and found the woman with non-life threatening injuries.
Kaauwai was released after posting $1,000 bail.
He has been a patrol officer with the Kauai Police Department for about two years, KPD said.
