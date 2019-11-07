comscore VIDEO: Join Stephen Tsai for a live chat with former NFL player Rich Miano and Hawaii men’s basketball assistant coach John Montgomery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

VIDEO: Join Stephen Tsai for a live chat with former NFL player Rich Miano and Hawaii men’s basketball assistant coach John Montgomery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 a.m.

  • Submit your questions within the YouTube video during today's live chat from noon to 1 p.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Sports reporter Stephen Tsai will be taking questions featuring former NFL player Rich Miano and John Montgomery, a top assistant of the men’s basketball team.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Sports reporter Stephen Tsai will be taking questions featuring former NFL player Rich Miano and John Montgomery, a top assistant of the men’s basketball team.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser sports reporter Stephen Tsai will be taking your questions today for a live video chat with former NFL veteran Rich Miano and John Montgomery of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team.

Submit your questions within the YouTube video during today’s live chat from noon to 1 p.m. Bookmark this page and check back at noon to participate in the conversation.

Rich Miano is a former NFL veteran and the former associate head coach at UH. Montgomery is a top assistant coach of the men’s basketball team.

Comments have been disabled for this story.
Previous Story
University of Southern California hires Mike Bohn as athletic director
Looking Back

Scroll Up