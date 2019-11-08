’90s pop/R&B stars TLC announce Blaisdell show

What started with one concert on Valentine’s weekend of 2020 has become a full-on ’90s weekend at the Blaisdell Arena.

Pop/R&B group TLC will perform at the venue on Feb. 15, one night after boy band 98°.

TLC was one of the biggest acts of that era, with four No. 1 singles — “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty” — that blended pop, R&B and hip-hop. They’ve sold more than 20 million albums in America alone.

TLC was a trio — Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, ” Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes — in its heyday, but Lopes died in a car crash in Honduras in 2002. Thomas and Watkins decided to continue without replacing their primary rapper.

98°, which performs on Valentine’s night, hit No. 1 on a collaboration with Mariah Carey and Joe, “Thank God I Found You,” and also reached the top 10 three other times, including the hits “Because of You” and “The Hardest Thing.” They also charted with the wedding-themed “I Do (Cherish You).”

Local acts Josh Tatofi will open for 98° and Eli-Mac for TLC. Doors open both nights at 7. Tickets for the Feb. 14 concert are on sale now. Tickets for the Feb. 15 show go on sale on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Blaisdell Box Office, www.tmrevents.net and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $69 to $249 for each night.