13 arrested in Maui prostitution sting

Maui police arrested 13 men this week in a 3-day prostitution sting at a Maui hotel.

The Vice Gambling and Morals Unit of the Maui Police Department along with Wailuku patrol officers and Criminal Intelligence Unit officers conducted the sting from Monday to Wednesday, police said.

Officers set up a “reverse prostitution” operation that targeted suspected Johns with a female police officer posing as a prostitute. Twelve of the arrested men were booked for investigation of prostitution and posted $100 bail. One man was arrested and released pending investigation.

Police also recovered $2,640 in the operation.