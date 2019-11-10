Man punches wife, assaults man in Ewa Beach, police say

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ewa Beach after he threatened another man and punched his wife, police said.
About 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the man told a 39-year-old man that he would kill him, then assaulted the older man while holding a handgun, which went off during the assault, police said.
The gunman also allegedly punched his own wife, 32, during the altercation.
Afterwards, police located the gunman nearby in the 91-0780 block of Papipi Road and arrested him for investigation of first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree reckless endangering, abuse, and an outstanding warrant.
