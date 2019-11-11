Traffic fatalities are down on Oahu and statewide

There have been a total of 84 traffic fatalities in the state — a number that is significantly lower compared to the same time span a year ago — from the beginning of the year up to Nov. 6, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Most of the fatalities — 43 — for the time period occurred in the City and County of Honolulu, followed by 18 on Maui County, 16 on Hawaii County and seven on Kauai County. The majority of fatalities in Honolulu — 18 — involved pedestrians.

The breakdown for each county is as follows:

>> In Honolulu, there were 13 fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants, 18 involving pedestrians, 10 involving motorcycles and mopeds and two involving cyclists.

>> In Maui County, there were 12 fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants, five involving pedestrians, and one involving a motorcycle.

>> In Hawai County, there were four fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants, seven involving pedestrians and five involving motorcycles.

>> In Kauai County, there were four fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants, two involving pedestrians and one involving a motorcycle.

The bicycle statistics do not include a fatal Hilo crash reported by Hawaii island police earlier this month. The bicyclist, Wayne W. Giel, 40, of Hilo, was struck by a Dodge pickup truck. Police arrested the truck driver on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent homicide.

To be considered a motor vehicle fatality in the statistics compiled by the HDOT, the fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public, and must result in a death of at least one person within 30 days of the crash.

The 84 traffic fatalities are lower than the 102 recorded during the same time period last year, from Jan. 1 to Nov. 6, 2018. Of that total last year, most of the fatalities, 56, also occurred in Honolulu.