Warning signs stay up after multiple sharks spotted near shore at Waimea Bay

Shark warning signs remain posted at Waimea Bay today after more sharks were seen swimming near shore this morning.
Lifeguards in the area are warning swimmers and beachgoers, although anyone visiting the beach is advised to speak to lifeguards for the latest information.
Several 4- to 5-foot sharks were spotted feeding on fish in the bay about 10 to 30 yards from shore Sunday morning. prompting the initial warning.
