University of Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro named MWC Offensive Player of the Week

University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro today was named the Mountain West Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Cordeiro, a second-year freshman from Saint Louis School, accounted for five touchdowns in the Rainbow Warriors’ 42-40 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

Cordeiro completed 21 of 31 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He was not intercepted or sacked. He also rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the first start of the season for Cordeiro, who opened in place of Cole McDonald.

Cordeiro is the fourth UH player to win the award this season, following McDonald and receivers Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward.

The Warriors play UNLV this Saturday in Las Vegas.