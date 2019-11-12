Kailua-Kona woman who died in head-on crash is identified

The 25-year-old alleged drunken driver of a 2017 Jeep Renegade SUV that struck a Honda Pilot SUV head-on, killing on Sunday the 35-year-old driver and injuring three girls in Kona, had his license revoked in 2018 for drunken driving in 2017.

His one-year license revocation would have ended May 15, meaning he was possibly on the road for six months before the fatal crash.

“It was horrific because the car caught on fire,” said Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawaii victim services specialist Theresa Paulette. “If bystanders did not pull the girls out of the car, it would have been a deadly, fiery crash. It’s like a revolving door with a slap on the wrist.”

At about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a two-vehicle collision and determined the 25-year-old Waimea man had passed a vehicle in a passing zone, then struck the Honda Pilot, fatally injuring Cassandra Lynn Ellis of Kailua-Kona.

Two teens were in critical condition after the crash on Queen Kaahumanu Highway, about a quarter-mile north of the 90-mile marker.

Ellis was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m.

Both teens suffered severe injuries and were flown in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center. Their condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition, according to hospital spokesman Cedric Yamanaka.

A 10-year-old was treated at Kona Community and released.

The Jeep driver also suffered injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“It’s just truly heart-breaking,” Paulette said. “It’s devastating for the family who’s lost their mother and two of her children are injured, all because of a person who’s choosing to take alcohol or other drugs and speed and be reckless. And their lives have changed forever. The mother lost her life, and the family will be facing a struggle trying to maintain.”

MADD calls for stronger sentencing and stronger ramifications to deal with drunken drivers.

“Judges can mandate ignition interlock, which stops them from driving with any measurable amount of alcohol,” she said. “It’s on the car for a year and it gives them a chance to learn new behavior … It’s proven to reduce the number of fatalities.”

In this case, “it’s unfortunately too late,” Paulette said. “(The driver) has destroyed the life of a mother and therefore, her entire family and they’ll have to rebuild. It’s not easy.”

Hawaii County police arrested him on suspicion of negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and three counts of negligent injury. He was released pending further investigation.

Police believe speed and drugs are factors in the collision, and an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Ellis family did not return calls to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Ellis was the mother of four girls. Her Facebook page shows she was part owner of Two Chicks Cleaning Services and is from Valley Center, Calif.

Court documents show the Jeep driver was arrested Aug. 22, 2017, for drunken driving, with a blood alcohol content of .08, and for driving without a license.

He entered into a plea deal with the state, pleaded no contest on May 15, 2018, to the drunken driving charge, and the other charge was dropped.

His license was revoked for one year, was ordered to pay $350 for the alcohol blood-draw cost and to take a driver’s education class.

He was not in compliance in August 2018, but had started a full-time job with the Department of Education, court records show. He finally paid on Jan. 29, and the court ruled the judgment complete March 13.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646, ext. 229 or 339-5651. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.