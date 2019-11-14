Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on H-2 freeway is identified

A man killed in a multi-vehicle crash has been identified as 25-year-old Trey Y. Furumori of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.
The exact cause of death is pending.
The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the H-2 freeway, approximately a quarter-mile before the Pineapple Road Overpass Wednesday.
Police said a green 2001 Toyota Tundra operated by a 30-year-old man was traveling northbound on the freeway when it swerved to avoid a collision with a white 2015 Isuzu commercial truck in the shoulder lane merging back into traffic.
The Toyota driver lost control and collided with a Peterbilt dump truck and then an orange 2015 Honda Fit.
A passenger in the Toyota truck later identified as Furumori was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The drivers of the Peterbilt and Honda were taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police said speed may have been a factor. Alcohol and drugs were not involved.
This is the 45th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 55 at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.