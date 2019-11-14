Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on H-2 freeway is identified

A man killed in a multi-vehicle crash has been identified as 25-year-old Trey Y. Furumori of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

The exact cause of death is pending.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the H-2 freeway, approximately a quarter-mile before the Pineapple Road Overpass Wednesday.

Police said a green 2001 Toyota Tundra operated by a 30-year-old man was traveling northbound on the freeway when it swerved to avoid a collision with a white 2015 Isuzu commercial truck in the shoulder lane merging back into traffic.

The Toyota driver lost control and collided with a Peterbilt dump truck and then an orange 2015 Honda Fit.

A passenger in the Toyota truck later identified as Furumori was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The drivers of the Peterbilt and Honda were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said speed may have been a factor. Alcohol and drugs were not involved.

This is the 45th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 55 at the same time last year.