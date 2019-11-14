Parental Guidance: ‘Playing with Fire’

“PLAYING WITH FIRE”
>> Rated: PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril.
>> What it’s about: A group of wildland firefighters, or smokejumpers, take in a trio of wayward siblings.
>> The kid attractor factor: A broad, kid-friendly comedy.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Relax and just have fun — you’ll be happier.
>> Violence: Some perilous sequences of fire and wilderness rescues, and some pratfalls.
>> Language: No real swearing, but some seriously graphic bathroom humor.
>> Sexuality: References to dating/romance/etc.
>> Drugs: None.
>> Parents advisory: This family comedy is a bit crude in moments. OK for older kids.
